Kraken forward Brandon Tanev out 4-6 weeks with lower body injury

Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev is expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to a lower body injury sustained in Tuesday's season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"He's a real good player for us," head coach Dave Hakstol said of Tanev. "He competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy, and he's been a big part of our penalty kill. So, you know, all of those elements. You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on, but the fact is it's part of the game and we'll be without him here for a few weeks."

Tanev was injured on an illegal check to the head from Golden Knights forward Brett Howden.

Howden delivered a blindside shoulder to the head of Tanev that knocked him to the ice. Tanev stayed down for a couple of minutes while being attended to by trainers and did not return to the game. The blow to the head seemingly staggered Tanev and he appeared to have his leg bend awkwardly underneath him as he collapsed to the ice.

Howden received a match penalty and a game misconduct and ultimately was given a two-game suspension by the NHL for the play.

"I don't concern myself a whole lot with that," Hakstol said when asked about Howden's suspension. "I keep track. I know exactly the suspensions that are doled out for the different instances and I try to connect the dots to understand why and what the value of that is. But beyond that, you know, I don't sit back and make judgment because it's not my call. That's the league's call and they obviously made their decision on that one."

Tye Kartye has jumped into the lineup in place of Tanev in the two games since alongside center Pierre-Édouard Bellemare and winger Kailer Yamamoto. Hakstol said he's been happy with the play of both Kartye and Yamamoto on the fourth line after the last two contests.

"Karts and Yamo have done a really nice job with Belle," Hakstol said. "They've been a consistent line. They've been pretty good and reliable defensively. They've generated some opportunities, haven't scored yet, but they've generated some opportunities so we're comfortable with those guys."

With Kartye now in the lineup after an opening night scratch and Tanev injured, the Kraken currently have just 12 healthy forwards on their active roster. Hakstol said the team will likely need to add another forward from AHL Coachella Valley for depth eventually, but that it's not something they've decided to do yet.

The Kraken face the Colorado Avalanche in their home opener Tuesday night at 7 p.m.