Seattle Kraken snap skid with 4-3 shootout win over Golden Knights to keep slim playoff hopes alive

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The Brief The Kraken kept their extremely slim playoff hopes alive on Thursday night, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory in a shootout over the Vegas Golden Knights. Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored in the shootout for Seattle as they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to remain alive in the playoff race until at least Saturday. Bobby McMann scored his ninth goal in 14 games played with Seattle and his 28th goal of the season. His nine goals in 14 games match the best stretch of his career.



The Seattle Kraken kept their extremely slim playoff hopes alive on Thursday night, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory in a shootout over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored in the shootout for Seattle as they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to remain alive in the playoff race until at least Saturday. However, any loss over their final four games or any singular point earned by the Los Angeles Kings or Nashville Predators, any three points earned by the Winnipeg Jets, and a few other scenarios will officially end their postseason chances.

But for one more night, the Kraken kept their season alive, though it didn't look likely for much of the night.

It was rocky right from the start for Seattle as Mark Stone sprung free on a breakaway less than 30 seconds into the game only to be turned aside by Joey Daccord. But Stone would still break the ice for Vegas midway through the opening period. Two Kraken defenders collapsed on center Jack Eichel, which left Stone uncovered on the backside of Seattle's defense. Stone snapped a wrist shot by Daccord off a nice pass from Rasmus Andersson to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

A hooking penalty against Brandon Montour allowed Vegas to grab the lead early in the second period, and it was Stone again with the scoring touch. Stone out-muscled Jamie Oleksiak at the right post as a pass back door from Jack Eichel was tapped home by Daccord for a 2-0 lead.

Adin Hill made a big stop on Jordan Eberle off a loose puck in front of the goal late in the second period, but a hooking call against Eichel sent Seattle to the power play for the first time in the game.

A power play unit that has been the NHL's worst since returning to action still managed to deliver to cut the lead to one with 2:06 left in the second period. Entering the night, the Kraken had been converting at just 9.4 percent on the power play since the Winter Olympics break. However, Jared McCann's one-timer from atop the right circle sailed by Hill to trim the lead before the break.

It snapped an eight-game scoreless drought on the power play, and a streak of 17 consecutive power play opportunities without a goal.

A turnover at the blue line in Seattle's offensive zone led to a 4-on-2 rush for Vegas that predictably ended up in the back of the net. Brayden McNabb, Mitch Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev all touched the puck off the break before Brett Howden finished the play for a 3-1 Vegas lead just over a minute into the third period.

A bad bounce off the boards in the corner caught Hill out of the goal attempting to play the puck behind the net. The rebound directly in front to Berkly Catton served as a gimme for Seattle that cut the lead to 3-2 with 13:49 remaining.

The Kraken tied it up three minutes later on a far more impressive goal from Bobby McMann.

McMann snapped a shot from the right face-off dot inside the left post around traffic for his ninth goal in 14 games played with Seattle and his 28th goal of the season. His nine goals in 14 games match the best stretch of his career.

A wide open overtime session led to multiple chances for both teams, but none found the back of the net as it moved to a shootout.

Mitch Marner scored for Vegas in the first round, but Beniers answered in the second to tie the shootout. Daccord made stops on Stone, Eichel, Shea Theodore and Dorofeyev as Catton's conversion in round five was enough to give Seattle just their second shootout victory of the season in eight chances.

Vince Dunn had a pair of assists, and Eberle, Chandler Stephenson and Adam Larsson also had helpers for Seattle. Daccord made 31 saves on 34 shots.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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