Lockett questionable; Nwosu, Brown ruled out for Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is officially listed as questionable, but head coach Mike Macdonald said he's expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos despite being limited in practice with a thigh injury.

"Tyler looks good," Macdonald said. "We expect him to play. Been limited all week but expecting him to be out there."

Lockett was listed as limited on the injury report for the first two days of practice before returning to full participation on Friday. Lockett missed time throughout camp due to the injury as well, but Lockett said earlier this week that he expected to play.

"It was just some things that I needed to kind of get worked on and get fixed," Lockett said. "And they didn't want me to kind of go out there and make things worse or kind of put me out to where I'm in jeopardy and not being able to play in the season."

The Broncos didn't have a single player listed on their injury report all week with the whole roster fully participating in practices and set to be available on Sunday. But the Seahawks injury report isn't lengthy either.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) are the only other players on the final report and both will miss Sunday's game against Denver.

Nwosu sustained a reported sprained MCL in his left knee as Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller dove into his leg during the first quarter of the preseason finale two weeks ago. The Seahawks haven't put Nwosu on injured reserve, which indicates they expect him to return some time during the first month of the season.

Brown injured his foot during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans last month. He did not practice at all during the week.

Tight end Noah Fant (toe), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (calf), and linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (hamstring) were also limited for the first two days of practice before returning to full participation on Friday. All three weren't listed on the final report and are expected to play.

Linebacker Jerome Baker and center Connor Williams were both off the injury report all week and expected to be available as well. Baker missed most of the preseason due to a hamstring injury, while Williams has been working to get up to speed after signing midway through camp. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL sustained last December with the Miami Dolphins.

Baker is the presumptive starter alongside Tyrel Dodson at Seattle's two off-ball linebacker spots.

"Looks good," Macdonald said. "I think he's confident. It is just not having to bring someone to the ground is something a little bit new for him, but he's a pro. He'll be fine. Excited to see him play."

Williams appears ready to play as well, though Macdonald didn't confirm that. Olu Oluwatimi is the backup center option with Jalen Sundell also on the active roster as a third center for additional depth as Williams works into shape.

