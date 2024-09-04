The Seattle Seahawks unveiled in a post on X that they will start their 2024 season in style, donning the iconic 1990s throwback uniforms when they face the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The retro uniforms, a fan favorite, celebrate a significant era for Seahawks, fans and the city of Seattle.

The throwback look includes the classic silver helmet, royal blue and apple green jerseys, and silver pants — designs that were a staple for the Seahawks from their inaugural season in 1976 until the end of the 2001 season.

The nostalgic uniforms first made a return in 2023, in a thrilling Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, where the Seahawks staged a comeback victory at Lumen Field, highlighted by a late touchdown catch from Jaxon Smith-Njigba that sealed a 24-20 win.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Seattle Seahawks will start the 2024 season in style, donning the iconic 1990s throwback uniforms when they face the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8. (Seattle Seahawks)

Fans can expect to see the throwback uniforms twice during the 2024 season, with their second appearance scheduled for a Thursday Night Football showdown against division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 6 at Lumen Field.

As the Seahawks bring back this beloved piece of their history, they also celebrate the enduring connection between the team and its supporters, paying homage to the roots of the franchise and its impact on Seattle.

