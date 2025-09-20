Raleigh's 57th homer, Robles diving catch give Seattle Mariners 6-4 win over Astros

article

The Brief Victor Robles' diving catch in right field in the ninth inning on a looper liner from Carlos Correa led to a game-ending double play that allowed the Mariners to hold on for a 6-4 victory over the Astros. Jeremy Peña hit a grand slam off Carlos Vargas in the 7th inning to make it a two-run game in the late innings. Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Andrés Muñoz pitched two scoreless innings to close out the win, with an assist from Robles in the ninth. With the victory, the Mariners clinched the season-long tiebreaker over the Astros, which effectively gives Seattle a three-game lead in the AL West with seven games left to play – including Sunday's series finale in Houston.



Cal Raleigh hit his 57th home run to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for Seattle’s single-season record and the Mariners built a big lead and held on for a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night to give them a two-game lead in the AL West.

George Kirby (10-7) scattered five hits across six scoreless innings and struck out seven to help the Mariners to the victory that assures them a season series win over the Astros.

Closer Andrés Muñoz plunked Jake Meyers to start Houston's ninth before walking Jeremy Peña. But Victor Robles made a diving catch on a ball hit by Carlos Correa and Meyers was out on a double play to end it and give Muñoz his 37th save.

Seattle, which has won 13 of 14, currently has the second seed in the American League ahead of third-seed Detroit, which has dropped five straight.

The Mariners led by 2 in the third inning when Raleigh smacked a 95.5 mph sinker from lefty Framber Valdez into the bullpen in right-center field to make it 3-0 and pass the HR mark Griffey reached in both 1997 and 1998.

Seattle led by 6 with two outs in the seventh when Peña’s grand slam off Carlos Vargas got the Astros within 6-4. The Astros had runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, but Eduard Bazardo struck out Yainer Diaz before Gabe Speier came in and fanned pinch-hitter Christian Walker to end the threat.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth and Valdez was pulled after walking Josh Naylor to make it 4-0. Jayden Murray took over and pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone’s single to right field extended the lead to 6-0.

Valdez (12-11) yielded six hits and five runs with four walks in 4 2/3 innings for his fourth straight loss.

Houston manager Joe Espada and hitting coach Troy Snitker were ejected for complaining to home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after Jesús Sánchez struck out looking for the second out of the fifth inning.

Key moment

The catch by Robles.

Key stat

Houston went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53 ERA) opposes RHP Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04) when the series concludes Sunday night.

