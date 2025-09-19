The Brief The Mariners beat the Astros 4-0, taking first place in the AL West with eight games left. Bryan Woo pitched five strong innings before leaving unexpectedly in the sixth. The Astros are now tied with Boston for the final AL wild-card spots; Seattle leads the season series 6-5.



Eugenio Suárez hit his 47th homer, three other Mariners went deep and Bryan Woo pitched five effective innings before leaving unexpectedly as Seattle beat the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night to take over first place in the AL West.

The surging Mariners (85-69) have won 11 of 12 to wrest control of the division away from the Astros with eight games remaining. The teams play twice more this weekend before Seattle closes the season by hosting Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

The Astros fell into a tie with Boston for the final two American League wild-card spots, with Cleveland 1 1/2 games behind.

Woo (15-7) yielded one hit and one walk and struck out seven, but the All-Star right-hander departed after a couple of warmup tosses in the sixth, having thrown just 67 pitches. It was Woo's ninth straight outing surrendering three runs or fewer, and he lowered his ERA to 2.94. He has 198 strikeouts this season.

Julio Rodriguez homered in the first inning for the Mariners. Suárez's 425-foot drive off the train tracks above the Crawford Boxes in left field in the fourth made it 2-0.

Victor Robles led off the seventh with a homer, and Josh Naylor connected in the eighth.

Hunter Brown (12-8) allowed two runs and struck out nine in six innings. Brown has 201 strikeouts this season.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and one out in the fourth, Woo struck out Jose Altuve and Zach Cole to quell Houston's lone threat.

Key stat

Seattle leads the season series 6-5.

Up next

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.59 ERA) opposes Seattle RHP George Kirby (9-7, 4.46) on Saturday night.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

All 4 soldiers believed dead in WA helicopter crash

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Third teen arrested in Renton hate crime assault on transgender woman

Seattle Children's Hospital plans to lay off 154 workers, cites federal funding cuts

Man accused of murdering girlfriend and roommate in Burien

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.