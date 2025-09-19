Seattle starter Bryan Woo exits after throwing warmup pitches in 6th vs. Astros

The Brief Mariners' Bryan Woo exited game against Astros after warmup pitches in the sixth inning. Woo pitched five scoreless innings, striking out seven and lowering his ERA to 2.94. The reason for Woo's exit is currently unknown, and Eduard Bazardo replaced him.



Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo exited Friday night's game against the Houston Astros after throwing a couple of warmup pitches in the sixth inning.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Bryan Woo #22 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

Woo had cruised through five scoreless innings, yielding one hit and one walk while striking out seven in the opener of a pivotal series between the AL West rivals, who began the night tied atop the division. He threw 67 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.94. Woo retired the first 10 batters before Carlos Correa doubled with one out in the fourth.

Shortly after Woo started warming up on the mound for the sixth, a team trainer and coaches came out. After a brief discussion, Woo exited with the trainer and Eduard Bazardo replaced him.

Woo is 14-7 on the season with 198 strikeouts.

