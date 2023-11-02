Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

article

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has been named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Witherspoon racked up 17 total tackles with two sacks, five passes defended and an interception which was returned for a 97-yard touchdown.

"It’s dope," Witherspoon said of the honor on Thursday. "Celebrated with my teammates, myself, and my family but this is a good accomplishment. I’m just trying to continue to get it every month, just stack days."

The pick-six against the New York Giants was a pivotal play that helped clinch the win for Seattle. Holding a 14-3 lead at the time, the Giants were threatening to close the deficit back to just four points late in the third quarter. Instead, Witherspoon intercepted Daniel Jones and broke the game wide open.

That was the highlight moment of a standout month for the No. 5 overall pick.

"Anybody can do it one time, so how many times can you do it? How consistent can you be?" Witherspoon said. "That right there just leads me to continue to keep my head down and just keep grinding."

Witherspoon becomes the seventh player in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Month honors. He joins defensive tackle Rocky Bernard (2002), Lofa Tatupu (2005) and Riq Woolen (2022) as defensive players to have earned the award. Left tackle Walter Jones (1997), quarterback Russell Wilson (2012), and running back Ken Walker III (2022) have earned the honor on the offensive side of the ball.

"He's a really humble kid," defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. "He talks a lot, and a lot of that he's talking to himself and is always engaged and in the moment and all those things. Always looking for more and other ways to get better always, asking the right questions, which is something that I love.

"He's really engaged. He's not thinking about anything, what he's trying to get done or any accolades; not reading any press clippings. That's not the type of kid he is. That usually bodes well for his talent for a very bright future and handling the success well."