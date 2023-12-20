Seahawks' Julian Love's 2 interceptions earn him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

article

Julian Love's standout performance against the Philadelphia Eagles has earned him the prestigious NFC Defensive Player of the Week title.

Love's two critical interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in the closing moments, were instrumental in the Seahawks' 20-17 victory.

Anticipating the play, Love strategically positioned himself to intercept a pass targeting A.J. Brown. His exceptional display marked his second interception of the game and fourth of the season, along with eight tackles, securing him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15.

"I just had a good feeling that they were going to go to number 11," Love said. "A.J. Brown is a real deal receiver, and I was honestly watching him that entire play. I was in the post, I saw the double move, and I just took off. I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully."

This is Love's first Player of the Week honor in his five-year career, joining a select group of Seahawks honored earlier in the season.

Love is the fourth Seahawk to be named Player of the Week this season, along with running back Kenneth Walker III (Week 3), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Week 4), and kicker Jason Myers (Week 10).

Coach Pete Carroll commended Love's calm and composed demeanor, highlighting his remarkable performance over consecutive games.

Love's achievements on the field are not the only cause for celebration. He and his wife are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their son this week.

"My wife has been doing a killer job throughout this crazy stretch of football. Hopefully the next time you hear from me, I'll have a newborn in my hands," Love said.