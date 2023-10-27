Seahawks nearly at full strength for game against Browns

article

The Seattle Seahawks will have nearly a full complement of players available to them for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Only guard Phil Haynes is expected to miss the contest due to injury. He's going to be held out one more week due to a calf injury that hasn't sufficiently recovered yet. Rookie Anthony Bradford is expected to start in Haynes' place at right guard against Cleveland.

"We took an extra week," head coach Pete Carroll said of Haynes. "We really just took an extra week because it kind of nagged with him so we took an extra week to get him back. Next week he should be ready to go."

Outside of Haynes, the entirety of Seattle's roster were full participants in practice on Friday. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) were officially listed as questionable, but Carroll said after practice both are expected to play.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (ribs/hip), center Evan Brown (hip) and running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) are all set to return to the lineup after missing last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Newly added pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to play as well after signing with the team on Thursday.

"It's really hard to imagine that a guy could just move right on back in like that, you know, but he did," Carroll said. "He had a couple assignments and stuff that he has to get right and all that which is only normal but he fit right in. And the tempo of the way we practice and expectations of how we run and hustle and all that, shoot he just was right in it. So you can tell Frank is really happy to be back. His mind is in a great place and he's looking forward to helping us. There's no hesitation to put him in. He's going to play this weekend."

The Seahawks are expected to add wide receiver Dee Eskridge back to their active roster on Saturday as well. They have a one-week roster exemption for Eskridge as he returns to the team from a six-game suspension for an offseason domestic violence incident.

With Brown back from injury and Olu Oluwatimi able to serve as a backup, it would not be a surprise to see Seattle release center Joey Hunt to free up the needed roster spot for Eskridge's addition.

While Eskridge will be available to play Sunday, he may not ultimately be included in the game day active roster. With Metcalf, Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo all available, there wouldn't appear to be enough snaps to go around at the position to include Eskridge in this week's lineup. Cody Thompson would be active as a fifth receiver option already since he's a regular special teams contributor as well.

Running back Kenny McIntosh and nose tackle Austin Faoliu each fully participated in practice the final two days of the week as they get back into the mix from six weeks spent on injured lists. They have 21 days in total they can practice with the team after being designated to return on Wednesday. Neither player will be added to the active roster for this week's game against Cleveland.