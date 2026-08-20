Seattle Mariners call up top pitching prospect Kade Anderson

The Brief The Mariners plan to call up Kade Anderson, baseball's top pitching prospect, to start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. The 22-year-old left-hander has a 1.06 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 18 starts at Double-A Arkansas. Anderson joins Seattle as the Mariners sit eight games below .500 and try to make a late-season playoff push.



The Seattle Mariners are planning to call up left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson to play in Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Anderson is the top pitching prospect in baseball. The 22-year-old was taken with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU.

In his 18 starts with Double-A Arkansas, he has a 1.06 ERA over 93.1 innings with 135 strikeouts, 13 walks and 47 hits allowed.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 20, 2026: Kade Anderson #13 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training Spring Breakout game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 20, 2026 in Phoe Expand

Anderson joins the Mariners' elite pitching lineup when the team needs it most, currently sitting eight games below .500 and looking to make a late-season playoff push. The team recently suffered its worst loss in franchise history, falling 22-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Reports say Anderson will start in Saturday's home game against Chicago. The game starts at 4:15 p.m., and you can watch it on FOX 13 Seattle or the FOX One app.

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