Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners scratch Bryan Woo from start against White Sox

By The Associated Press
Published  June 11, 2024 5:51pm PDT
Sports
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 31: Starter Bryan Woo #22 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 5-4.  (Stephen Brashear / Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo was scratched on Tuesday, and the Mariners said they are awaiting results from an MRI on his right arm.

Woo, 24, had been set to face Chicago White Sox rookie Drew Thorp. But he was replaced by Mariners left-hander Jhonathan Diaz.

Woo spent the first month of the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation. He returned on May 10 and went 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in his first six starts.

Woo did not throw his bullpen this week and "didn’t feel great" on Monday, according to manager Scott Servais. He has been on a limited pitch count this year because of what Servais called "arm stuff" after Woo’s start against the Los Angeles Angels on May 31.

"It’s unfortunate," Servais said. "Where does this go with Bryan? We’ll just have to wait and see. He’s getting some tests done, doctors look at it, and hoping to stay away from an IL stint. But we’ll know more here in the next day or so. I don’t know when he’s going to get injected back into the rotation. I have no timeline or anything like that, we’re just trying to put it together and figure out a way to win the ballgame tonight."

MORE MARINERS NEWS

Cal Raleigh walk-off grand slam lifts Seattle Mariners to 8-4 win over White Sox

Rodríguez hits tiebreaking single in 3-run 10th as Mariners outlast Royals 6-5 to avoid 1st sweep

Special promotions planned for Seattle Mariners upcoming homestand

Castillo allows season-high 5 runs in 5 innings, Royals beat Seattle Mariners 8-4