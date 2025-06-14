Seattle Storm deal center Li Yueru to Wings after trade request

article

The Seattle Storm traded center Li Yueru to the Dallas Wings on Saturday for two future draft picks.

Li, 26, averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over 8.7 minutes in nine games with the Storm this season. She joined Seattle in the offseason following a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.

Two weeks ago, iHeart Women’s Sports reported that Li’s representatives told the Storm she wanted to be traded. The team made good on that request by moving Li to Dallas, which was in need of a center. The Storm received a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and a third-round selection in 2027.

The Wings are currently without centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder, who are both away because of national team obligations. Guard/forward Kaila Charles, who had averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11 games, was waived Saturday.

Dallas has a seven-game losing streak after blowing an 11-point lead in the final 3:34 of an 88-84 loss at Las Vegas on Friday night.

