Nneka Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler hand Lynx first loss in 94-84 Seattle Storm win

The Brief Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Erica Wheeler added 20 points and six assists to lead the Storm to a 94-84 win. The Lynx entered the contest with a 9-0 record to open the season. Napheesa Collier had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Minnesota.



Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Erica Wheeler added 20 points and six assists and the Seattle Storm ended Minnesota's season-opening winning streak at nine, beating the Lynx 94-84 on Wednesday night.

After Minnesota had a basket taken away following an official review for a shot-clock violation, Skylar Diggins made a 3-pointer to give Seattle (6-4) an 83-79 lead. Diggins also found Ezi Magbegor under the basket for a six-point advantage.

Kayla McBridemade a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:07 left to pull Minnesota (9-1) to 85-84, but Wheeler answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. After Alanna Smith missed an open layup under the basket, Wheeler added two free throws with 25 seconds left to seal it.

Diggins finished with 18 points and six assists for Seattle. Magbegor had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Gabby Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Napheesa Collier had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Minnesota. McBride added 19 points, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

Minnesota opened the third quarter on an 11-1 run to take a 60-49 lead. Seattle scored 26 of the next 32 points to take a 75-66 lead early in the fourth.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

