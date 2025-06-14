Seattle Storm lose 76-70 to Valkyries behind Kayla Thornton's double-double

article

The Brief Kayla Thornton had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Golden State to a 76-70 win over the Storm. Skylar Diggins had 21 points to lead Seattle.



Kayla Thornton scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Temi Fagbenle scored 16 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Seattle Storm 76-70 on Saturday.

Carla Leite added 14 points for Golden State (5-5).

Skylar Diggins scored 21 points, reserve Alysha Clark scored 11 points and Ezi Magbegor 10 for the Storm (6-5).

Leite broke a 13-all tie with a layup with 2:18 left in the first quarter and Golden State (5-5) never trailed again. The Valkyries led 21-15 at the end of one, and a Leite basket gave Golden State its first double-digit lead at 25-15 with 8:57 left before halftime. Golden State led 44-31 at halftime.

A Leite lay-in with 5:41 left in the third extended the margin to 56-36 and Golden State led 64-51 at the end of three. Seattle used an 11-2 run to get within 67-62 with 5:24 after a Diggins basket. Her three-point play with 44.1 seconds to go brought the Storm within 74-70, but they never scored again.

Thornton made two foul shots with 13.1 seconds left to seal it.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Storm deal center Li Yueru to Wings after trade request

Nneka Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler hand Lynx first loss in 94-84 Seattle Storm win

Gabby Williams' 18 points lead Seattle Storm to 83-77 win over Wings to snap three-game skid

Storm look to bounce back from three straight losses

A'ja Wilson scores 19, Aces hold off late surge to beat Seattle Storm 75-70

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.