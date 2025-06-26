Garver leaves game after foul ball off mask, Twins top Seattle Mariners 10-1

The Brief The Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-1 after a lengthy rain delay, with Trevor Larnach hitting a home run and three RBIs. The Twins scored eight runs in the sixth inning, marking their highest-scoring inning since April 2023. The Mariners will begin a three-game series against Texas on Friday, while the Twins face Detroit.



Trevor Larnach homered with three RBIs after Simeon Woods Richardson started with five scoreless innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Thursday after a rain delay of 4 hours and 22 minutes.

Brooks Lee led off an eight-run sixth against reliever Zach Pop with a home run. Then came RBI doubles from Byron Buxton and Willi Castro, a two-run single by Carlos Correa and a two-run homer from Matt Wallner in the highest-scoring inning for the Twins since a nine-run outburst in the first at New York on April 13, 2023.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) catches a flyout hit by Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena during the first inning a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Woods Richardson (3-4) produced a superb follow-up to the six scoreless innings Joe Ryan threw in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, helping the Twins (39-42) win consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight from June 3-5. They lost 15 of 18 after that.

Emerson Hancock (3-4) started with four scoreless innings for the Mariners before Larnach's two-run shot in the fifth.

Mariners catcher Mitch Garver left in the fifth inning when Wallner fouled a ball off his mask, forcing star Cal Raleigh to finish behind the plate in forfeiture of the designated hitter.

Key moment

Woods Richardson bent low to snag a screaming line drive leading off the fourth, flashing a big smile back at an impressed Julio Rodriguez.

Key stat

The longest rain delay in Target Field's 16 seasons lasted 4:50 on June 22, 2017, before the Twins lost 9-0 to Chicago.

Up next

Seattle starts a three-game series at Texas on Friday, the last stop on a 10-game road trip. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.12 ERA pitches against Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.56).

The Twins start a three-game series at MLB-leading Detroit on Friday, considering an opener for RHP David Festa (1-2, 6.39) as they did during his last turn in the rotation. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.58) will pitch for the Tigers.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

