Washington Wolfpack return for third season starting this Sunday in Everett

The Washington Wolfpack are back for their third season in AF1 and they’re hosting the Oregon Lightning at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett this Sunday at 3pm.

"It’s a really fun game – fast," Wolfpack head coach J.R. Wells said. "It’s action packed, hard hitting, you’ll find an athlete in your lap kind of deal. It’s definitely a life-changing experience for sure."

"It’s way more exciting," added receiver Quintavius Workman. "It’s cheaper games. You go down to the Seahawks and you’d be 200 feet from the nearest sidelines. But right here, you get right in the action and yell at the guy after he catches the ball.

For many player, it’s an opportunity to keep chasing that dream of reaching the next level.

"A lot of people have counted them out," Wells said. "They have a chip on their shoulders. Some guys are looking to go back to the next level. We have a couple NFL guys on our team. It’s just about the opportunity and being able to fill that void for sure."

Added Aakiel Greer: "My goal is, having a little taste of the NFL, I feel like you’ve gotta shoot for the stars and aim for the moon. So I’m just using this as a stepping stone to get to the highest level of my career."