Washington Wolfpack, FOX 13 Seattle announce broadcast partnership

FOX 13 Seattle is now in a broadcast partnership with the Washington Wolfpack. Fans will be able to watch the arena football team on FOX 13+.

Ahead of their first game on FOX 13, the team's head coach will bring along a player from the team to talk more about the season kickoff on Good Day Seattle. That segment will air on Friday, Apr. 10.

The Everett-based team will have all their games airing on TV and streaming platforms, ushering in a new era for the team and FOX 13 sports coverage. Keep reading to find exact channel and game schedule information.

What they're saying:

Washington Wolfpack logo

Where to find Washington Wolfpack games on FOX 13+

FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22/cable 110).

What's next:

The team will officially start their season in just over a week, kicking off on Sunday, Apr. 12. The full list of games is below.

Sun Apr 12 – 3:00pm PDT – vs Oregon Lightning – Angel of the Winds Arena Sat Apr 25 – 2:00pm PDT – at Nashville Kats – F&M Bank Arena Sat May 2 – 6:00pm PDT – vs Albany Firebirds – Angel of the Winds Arena Sat May 9 – 1:00pm PDT – at Beaumont Renegades – Angel of the Winds Arena Sat May 16 – 6:00pm PDT – at Oregon Lightning – First Interstate Bank Center Sat May 23 – 6:00pm PDT – vs Beaumont Renegades – Angel of the Winds Arena Sat May 30 – 6:00pm PDT – at Oregon Lightning – First Interstate Bank Center Sun Jun 14 – 5:00pm PDT – at Oceanside Bombers – Frontwave Arena Sat Jun 20 – 6:00pm PDT – vs Oregon Lightning – Angel of the Winds Arena Sat Jun 27 – 6:00pm PDT – vs Michigan Arsenal – Angel of the Winds Arena Fri Jul 3 – 7:00pm PDT – vs Nashville Kats – Angel of the Winds Arena Sat Jul 11 – 4:00pm PDT – at Minnesota Monsters – Amsoil Arena

For those hoping to attend a game in person, the Wolfpack Ticketmaster page has the full season's schedule on sale.

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