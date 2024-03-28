What are the Seattle Kraken playoff chances? Here's what we know

An eight-game losing streak at absolutely the worst time possible has all but erased any chances of making the playoffs for the Seattle Kraken this season.

While the team has yet to be mathematically eliminated from contention, they’ve effectively been out of the race for well over a week. The biggest blow to the team’s remaining hopes came when they were unable to close out a win over the Vegas Golden Knights on March 12, allowing a tying goal from Jonathan Marchessault with 16 seconds left to play, and an overtime winner to Jack Eichel that pushed Seattle to the fringes of contention. Losing six straight after that as the losing streak extended to eight games has firmly ended the hopes for this season.

Hockey analytics site MoneyPuck.com has the Kraken with a 0% chance of making the playoffs. Even if Seattle wins all 11 of their remaining games, it will only get the team to 93 points in the standings. Additionally, the team has won at least three straight games only once all seasons when they had a nine-game winning streak from mid-December into early January.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 12: Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena on March 12, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Vegas is currently projected as the last team in the eight-team playoff field in the Western Conference and are projected to finish with 97 points. Seattle would also have to leap over at least four teams in the standings to get into the field with Vegas, the St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames.

Seattle is currently tracking to finish with a top ten selection in this summer’s NHL Draft, which includes a 3.1% chance of earning the No. 1 overall pick.

