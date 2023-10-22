WR DK Metcalf, C Evan Brown, RB Zach Charbonnet out for Seahawks

article

The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver DK Metcalf, center Evan Brown and running back Zach Charbonnet for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to injuries.

All three players were officially declared inactive due to injuries that kept them from practicing throughout the week.

Metcalf (ribs/hip) and Brown (hip) each returned to limited participation in practice on Friday, but Charbonnet was unable to practice at any point during the week.

It will be the first game Metcalf has missed during his five seasons with the Seahawks. He leads the team in receiving yards with 337 through five games.

Metcalf has been playing through the rib injury for several weeks after taking a hard shot to his midsection in Seattle's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. The hip injury happened last week in Cincinnati when he landed hard after making a catch out of bounds.

Additionally, guard Phil Haynes was also ruled out to due to a calf injury that has affected him the last few weeks.

The absences of Brown and Haynes will force even more shuffling on the offensive line. Rookie fifth-round Olu Oluwatimi will get his first start in place of Brown while rookie fourth-rounder Anthony Bradford will continue to get the fill-in chance at right guard in Haynes' absence.

Tackle Jake Curhan is active for Seattle despite an ankle injury sustained last week in Cincinnati. Either Curhan or Stone Forsythe will get the start at right tackle. Curhan really struggled last week against the Bengals with the injury playing a factor.

The Seahawks signed center Joey Hunt to their active roster from the practice squad and waived guard Ben Brown on Saturday to provide a backup option for Oluwatimi. Additionally, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. and running back SaRodorick Thompson were elevated from the practice squad for additional depth at those positions with Metcalf and Charbonnet out.

DeeJay Dallas will be more involved in the rushing attack with Charbonnet out. Winston provides a kick and punt return option to the roster to handle those duties since Dallas will be needed elsewhere. Thompson will provide one more running back option to the mix.

Cornerback Artie Burns is also inactive due to a hamstring injury. Linebacker Devin Bush and tackle Raiqwon O'Neal are healthy scratches.

Inactives:

Seattle Seahawks

LB Devin Bush

WR DK Metcalf

CB Artie Burns

RB Zach Charbonnet

G Phil Haynes

C Evan Brown

T Raiqwon O'Neal

Arizona Cardinals

WR Zach Pascal

S Qwuantrezz Knight

LB Jesse Luketa

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

S Jalen Thompson

OL Carter O'Donnell

OL Elijah Wilkinson