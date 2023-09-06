Seattle weather: We'll see a slow warm up into the weekend

A beautiful Wednesday in the books! We hit 74 at Sea-Tac today and that is right where we should sit for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will increase with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 50s. Allow for a little extra time out the door as some areas will see patchy fog.

Thursday's highs cool slightly into the low 70s with clouds and sunshine. By Friday, we'll see a little more clearing allowing highs to heat back up to normal at 74.

Saturday is nice! After areas of early spotty fog skies are blue thanks to high pressure. Temps go soaring above average into the upper 70s to near 80 for some communities.

The football forecast this weekend is perfect!

First, Husky fans will feel the heat with a 2 p.m. kickoff against Tulsa on Montlake. Then on Sunday, the Seahawks take on the Rams at Lumen Field with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the game.

Next week cooler air invades the region. Clouds will increase and temperatures will drop into the low 70s again with a chance for light showers/drizzle. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

