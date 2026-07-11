Seattle weather: Clouds to sunbreaks Saturday, high fire danger in central WA

The Brief Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun for much of western Washington on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. A few light showers are possible along the coast and in the mountains as a weak cold front moves through. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of central and eastern Washington, where hot, dry and windy conditions are increasing wildfire danger.



Cloudy skies to start Saturday morning as we see south-west flow push in a marine layer. Clouds will start to clear by midday with partly sunny skies for the interior, but they will have a harder time along the coast. There is a slight chance of a shower or two mainly along the coast and in the mountains as a weak cold front moves through.

Cloudy skies to start Saturday morning as we see southwest flow push in a marine layer.

What's next:

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 70s, which is a few degrees below the seasonal average for this time of year. The coast will stay the coolest, only in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Eastern and central Washington will be hot, reaching the low 90s with increased fire concerns.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid to low 70s, which is a few degrees below seasonal average for this time of year.

High Fire Danger in Central Washington

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for parts of eastern and central Washington on Saturday for hot, dry and gusty conditions. Fire danger will remain elevated into early next week as temperatures remain hot.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for parts of eastern and central Washington Saturday for hot, dry and gusty conditions.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure starts to push inland Sunday and the upper level trough moves out, bringing more sunshine. Temperatures will start to warm Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing highs back to the mid to low 80s.

High pressure starts to push inland Sunday and the upper level trough moves out, bringing more sunshine.

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