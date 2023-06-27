Seattle weather: Another round of early clouds Wednesday before skies clear

Another gorgeous afternoon Tuesday. Sea-Tac hit 74 at the airport which is one degree above our seasonal average for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds increase with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The marine layer hangs with us through the lunch hour when we start to clear skies.

Tomorrow marks two years since our historic heat wave record. On June 28, 2021, temps went soaring into triple digits and broke the all-time high-temperature record at 108.

The previous all-time record was 103 set back on July 29, 2009.

Wednesday's highs will land nowhere near record-breaking territory, but it will be warm and potentially above average. We're forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure builds back in late Wednesday into Thursday. This pattern change will help scour out our morning cloud cover much earlier in the day.

Highs Thursday warm into the upper 70s.

We'll stay drier and warmer with ridging in place through next week into the 4th of July holiday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

