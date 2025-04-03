Seattle weather: Beautiful day in store for Friday

The Brief Thursday turned out to be a nice and sunny day, with even more sunshine expected on Friday. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s, with some high clouds expected to roll in later in the day.



Thursday turned out to be a nice day. The temperature got to 56 degrees, which is 1 degree below the average. Lots of sunshine Thursday and even more of it Friday. Friday's temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be a sunny day, until late in the day when some high clouds make their way in.

Lots of people will be out and about on Friday. They will visit beaches and lakes, the Tulip Festival and the Cherry Blossoms over at the University of Washington. Be patient and grant grace to those on the roads. Another thing, lots of people will be on the hiking trails. These temperatures are for the pass levels. Hiking trails will be busy, so make sure you have sunscreen and extra water.

What's next:

Beautiful day in store for Friday. Saturday will be warm too, but the clouds will roll in. Sunday some showers will make their way in by midday. And then early next week, we will see temps back in the mid 50s with showers and sunbreaks.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

