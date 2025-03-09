Seattle weather: Cool down heading into work week

Calmer conditions to start this Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning with some scattered showers throughout the region.

There is a weak atmospheric river in the forecast bringing more steady rainfall to the area by this afternoon and into this evening.

Futurecast Mar. 9, 2025.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for spots above the 3500' mark. 4 to 12 inches of new snowfall is possible, along with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Winds are kicking up for places like Whidbey Island, which is under a Wind Advisory.

Winter weather alert Mar. 9, 2025.

7-day forecast Mar. 9, 2025.

Thanks to the daylight saving, the sunset time for tonight is just after 7 p.m. The area will reach sunset times in the 8 o'clock hour by mid-April.

Sunset times Mar. 9, 2025.

There is a slight cool down heading into this work week. Afternoon highs will settle into the upper 40s all week.

