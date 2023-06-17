Seattle weather: Cool weather for Father's Day weekend

Grab a cozy sweatshirt, because temperatures are taking a nosedive this weekend! Highs today will sag several degrees below average. We stay cool, cloudy and showery into Father's Day and Monday.

Today, highs will be rather limited thanks to an upper-level low pressure system hovering nearby. A few spotty showers are possible, particularly in Snohomish County this afternoon and tonight. Keep a light rain jacket with you.

Tomorrow will be even cooler with a better chance for isolated to scattered showers. Believe it or not, snow levels will drop to about 4,500 feet; that's the elevation of White Pass! Stevens Pass sits at 4,000 feet and Snoqualmie Pass is about 3,000 feet.



Key takeaway for the forecast on Father's Day: dress in waterproof layers if you have outdoor plans! Also, I'd encourage you to download our free FOX 13 weather app, so you can track any showers on radar. If rain is uncomfortable for you, I'd recommend coming up with a backup plan to head inside tomorrow should showers bubble up.

As we observe Juneteenth on Monday, the chance for showers continues as highs only reach either side of 60 degrees. Showers may stick around into Tuesday before clearing by Wednesday.



Thursday and Friday look lovely, featuring partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s!

