Seattle weather: Cooler, wetter weekend ahead

The Brief After one of the warmest days of the year, a weak disturbance and front will move through with light showers overnight. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be closer to average near 60, with mostly to partly cloudy skies.



What a way to close out the week! Just can't beat sunny and 70 on a Friday afternoon. While today didn't set any records, it was easily one of the warmest days so far this year.

Plenty of afternoon sunshine and warmth this Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

We will see some changes over the weekend. A weak disturbance and front will move through with light showers overnight Friday and early Saturday. Most of Saturday will remain dry with another chance of showers by the evening. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will stick around for Easter Sunday.

A weak disturbance and front will bring light showers overnight.

After climbing into the 70s on Friday, afternoon highs on Saturday will be closer to average near 60. Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day.

After seeing one of the warmest days of the year on Friday, skies will be cooler on Saturday with a slight chance of showers.

After a few light showers possible this weekend, the sunshine will return early next week with another nice warming trend through Thursday.

A slight chance of showers for the Easter weekend before sunnier skies return by next week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.