Seattle weather: Cooling down and staying cloudy, showers return Sunday

Overcast clouds will stick around through Saturday with cooler temperatures, but Western Washington should stay dry through the first half of the weekend.

Highs Friday will be about five to seven degrees cooler than Thursday as a cloudy skies block out the sunshine.

Today is the anniversary of Seattle's wettest day on record. On October 20, 2003, an atmospheric river stalled over the Puget Sound area dumping over five inches of rain at Sea-Tac Airport. That's almost 13 percent of what Seattle records on an average year in just one day.

It's safe to say that this weekend will be much drier with calm weather for all of our home sporting events. Temps will be in the 50s and low 60s for most of the games this weekend, so you'll want to dress warm. There's a chance of light showers before the Seahawks game on Sunday, but the game itself is looking mainly dry.

If you're heading to the corn maze or pumpkin patch this weekend, Saturday will be the drier and warmer day of the two. It doesn't take much to make things muddy in the corn fields and we could see a few light showers in the morning on Sunday. You'll want to bring the rain boots just in case.

Looking ahead, Monday looks mainly dry with the next round of wet weather hitting on Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow levels will also be dropping below some of the higher passes (like Stevens and Washington Pass) by the middle of next week. We could see our first pass level snow by then.