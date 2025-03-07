Seattle weather: Dry Friday, rain returns this weekend

The Brief A new weather system is moving in Saturday, bringing back some rain after a few days of clear skies. There will be an early-week break in moisture before another system moves in by Wednesday. Reminder: We "spring forward" on Sunday, giving us our first 7 p.m. sunsets of the year.



Friday will bring another round of afternoon sunshine and dry conditions, but showers return over the weekend.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will keep us dry and partly cloudy today. The afternoon will bring the best chance for some more sunshine. Highs will be very close to average, in the mid 50s.

Western Washington will see decreasing cloud cover Friday with highs in the mid 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge will shift east on Saturday, opening the door for the next round of rain to impact the area. The northern Washington Coast, Olympic Peninsula and parts of the north Puget Sound will see the most rain, with scattered light showers expected for the central and south Puget Sound. Temperatures will be warmer, in the upper 50s.

This Sunday will mark the start of Daylight Saving Time. We will lose an hour of sleep, but the sun will set after 7:00 PM in Seattle on Sunday night for the first time this year.

Sunday will bring Seattle its first 7:00 PM sunset of the year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will bring a round of widespread rain as the system pushes inland Sunday evening. The wind will be breezy at times as the front pushes through.

Snow levels will drop in the mountains from Sunday night into Monday, bringing 1 to 4 inches of snow to the mountain passes.

Snow levels will drop Sunday night below pass levels, bringing 1-4 inches of snow to the Washington Cascade passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see lingering on and off showers, but there will be plenty of dry time as well.

A more organized system will bring more rain, mountain snow, and breezy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain showers return this weekend in Seattle with heavier rain expected next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

