Seattle weather: Even hotter Tuesday in the Puget Sound area

Tuesday will be another record-breaking day around Western Washington as a strong ridge of high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week and the hottest day of the year so far, with temps soaring into the mid to upper 90s for the central Puget Sound. Areas around the south Puget Sound could see temperatures over 100 degrees.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s in Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Make sure to pick the right time to walk your pets Tuesday. Animals could get burned on the hot pavement.

With temperatures in the mid-90s Tuesday, be careful with your pets when you go on a walk. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure over Western Washington will begin to move east later tonight into Wednesday. This will allow some weak onshore flow to develop, pushing cooler air into the Puget Sound area by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s for most of the central Puget Sound, but there should be fewer spots in the 90s Wednesday.

Record heat in Seattle the past few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Thursday, temperatures will be much more reasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weather pattern will remain very consistent over the next 10+ days, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the greater Seattle metro area, and no rain in sight.