Gray and mild weather in Seattle this weekend

After experiencing highs in the mid-90s on Wednesday, we're tracking significantly more comfortable temperatures this weekend.

Sunbreaks could reappear in Seattle this afternoon after cloudy weather in the morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Similar to yesterday, the cloud cover will be rather stubborn - taking a long time to clear. It's possible the South Sound and the Olympics will see sunshine sooner than other spots in western Washington.



The highs today will be dependent upon how quickly the clouds lift. If the clouds take longer to clear than expected, the temperatures will wind up cooler than what we're forecasting. The reverse is also true. I'd recommend dressing in layers today.

Mild and pleasant temperatures are in store for Seattle on Saturday in addition to the dry weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will be like today, but it could be even cloudier. Highs remain in the mid-70s. There might be a light shower over the South Sound, Southwest Washington and the Cascades.

Temperatures will range in the mid 70s in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a small chance for isolated showers or spotty thunderstorms over the Cascades Monday and Tuesday.



Hotter weather develops for the middle part of the upcoming workweek. Stay tuned for the latest!

Hotter, sunnier weather will return to Seattle for the upcoming workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police dashcam video shows triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before crime

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Victim airlifted from Tumwater, WA crash, 18-year-old faces vehicular assault

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.