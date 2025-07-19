Expand / Collapse search

Gray and mild weather in Seattle this weekend

Published  July 19, 2025 1:59pm PDT
FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone has your seven-day forecast.

SEATTLE - After experiencing highs in the mid-90s on Wednesday, we're tracking significantly more comfortable temperatures this weekend. 

Dry weather is forecast today in Seattle.

Sunbreaks could reappear in Seattle this afternoon after cloudy weather in the morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Similar to yesterday, the cloud cover will be rather stubborn - taking a long time to clear. It's possible the South Sound and the Olympics will see sunshine sooner than other spots in western Washington. 

The highs today will be dependent upon how quickly the clouds lift. If the clouds take longer to clear than expected, the temperatures will wind up cooler than what we're forecasting. The reverse is also true. I'd recommend dressing in layers today. 

Glimpses of sunshine are possible late Saturday afternoon after murky weather in the morning in Seattle.

Mild and pleasant temperatures are in store for Seattle on Saturday in addition to the dry weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will be like today, but it could be even cloudier. Highs remain in the mid-70s. There might be a light shower over the South Sound, Southwest Washington and the Cascades. 

Mostly cloudy weather can be expected in Seattle this weekend.

Temperatures will range in the mid 70s in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a small chance for isolated showers or spotty thunderstorms over the Cascades Monday and Tuesday.

Hotter weather develops for the middle part of the upcoming workweek. Stay tuned for the latest!

Hotter-than-normal weather will be back in Seattle for the upcoming workweek.

Hotter, sunnier weather will return to Seattle for the upcoming workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone

