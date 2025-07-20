Gray Sunday in Seattle with a hotter workweek

Cloudy weather is in store in Seattle for much of Sunday, but late afternoon sunbreaks are a possibility.

Mostly cloudy weather and highs in the 70s are in store for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The murky, gray skies today are due to a few reasons, including the fact that westerly winds are underway. This helps promote the cloudiness in western Washington. Highs will be running below average, only climbing to the low 70s this afternoon.

Highs will climb to the low 70s in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We can't rule out a light, passing shower or a few raindrops in parts of the region today; however, the showers will be primarily south of Seattle. This could potentially impact communities surrounding Tacoma and Olympia. Parts of the coast could experience occasional sprinkles. Even thunderstorms are possible today over the North Cascades.

A marine layer is forecast in Seattle on Sunday which means cloudy weather is expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow and Tuesday, the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms over the mountains continues. Highs in Seattle will gradually climb to the upper 70s.

Dry weather continues in Seattle this week, but showers and thunderstorms are possible over the Cascades at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Behind an area of low pressure, temperatures will spike to the low to mid 80s on Wednesday. The 80s linger into Thursday before the 70s resume on Friday.

Hotter weather makes a comeback in Seattle by Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! Hope you have a wonderful rest of your day.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

