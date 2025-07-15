Seattle weather: Heat Advisory through Wednesday, highs in the 90s

The Brief Western Washington experiences highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a Heat Advisory in effect until late Wednesday. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, reaching mid to low 90s, with little overnight relief. A Red Flag Warning is issued for the Cascades due to dry, hot, and unstable conditions.



It was a warm afternoon for western Washington with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

A Heat Advisory remains in place through late Wednesday as highs will warm into the 80s and 90s with no major relief overnight.

Temperatures overnight will be very mild and give little relief to the warm days ahead, lows in the low 60s.

What's next:

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid to low 90s. Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning for the cascades Wednesday also for dry, hot and unstable conditions.

The extended forecast will remain warm and dry through the end of the week. Milder temperatures arrive for the weekend, but skies remain dry.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

