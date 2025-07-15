Seattle weather: Hot temps ahead this week

The Brief The Puget Sound area will experience very hot weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, due to a ridge of high pressure and offshore winds. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the western Cascade foothills, and caution is advised for hot asphalt and concrete, which can be harmful to kids and pets.



Very hot weather will take over the Puget Sound area on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This morning would be a good time to blow some cooler air into your house if you don’t have air conditioning. Temperatures are comfortable to start the day, in the 50s and low 60s. A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring offshore winds today. Temperatures will jump about 10 degrees from Monday’s highs, back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will be a hot day in Western Washington as temps soar about 10 degrees from Monday's highs. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the western Cascade foothills Tuesday and Wednesday as dry offshore winds push over the mountains.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for the western Cascade foothills. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle heat wave

By the numbers:

It will be a warm night, with overnight lows staying in the 60s. Offshore flow will continue through Wednesday with even warmer afternoon temperatures expected. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far.

Very hot temperatures are expected the next three days in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It is important to remember that these hot days can make asphalt and concrete extremely hot for kids and pets. If it’s too hot to touch with your hand, it’s too hot to have your pets walk on it.

With temperatures in the 90s, your dog's paws can burn on concrete and asphalt. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Temperatures will slowly cool Thursday and Friday, but highs will remain in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Onshore flow will bring much cooler temperatures to the coast, which will remain pleasantly cool, in the 60s.

The upcoming weekend will be very comfortable as onshore flow brings in more clouds and cooler temperatures, in the mid-70s.

A mini heat wave will hit the Seattle area Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures slowly cooling down by the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.