Seattle weather: Heat Advisory for western Washington Tuesday and Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures will rise from Tuesday to Thursday, reaching highs in the 80s to low 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of western Washington from Tuesday noon to late Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued due to increased fire danger from hot and dry conditions.



Temperatures on Monday were 10–20 degrees cooler with more cloud cover and onshore flow. Today was our coolest day compared to the next several days, so hopefully you enjoyed the relief.

Temperatures today were 10-20 degrees cooler with more cloud cover and onshore flow.

What's next:

Temperatures are going to warm up Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Skies will be sunny and dry throughout the extended forecast.

Temperatures are going to warm up Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for parts of western Washington from noon Tuesday through late Wednesday. Highs will be warm into the afternoon and lows will be mild overnight, so take precaution and stay cool.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for parts of Western Washington from noon Tuesday through late Wednesday.

Fire danger will increase as hot and dry conditions persist this week. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for the western slopes of the Cascades and the South Sound Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Fire danger will increase as hot and dry conditions persist this week.

High pressure will remain dominant over western Washington through the extended forecast, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see a bit more onshore flow by the end of the week and into the weekend, bringing more seasonable temperatures.

High pressure will remain dominant over western Washington through the extended forecast, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.