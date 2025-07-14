Blazing hot weather in Seattle starting Tuesday

The Brief Seattle is preparing for a significant heat wave starting Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach at least 88 degrees and potentially into the mid-90s near the Cascades and South Sound. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Puget Sound from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, and fire danger will be heightened across Western Washington from Tuesday to Thursday.



Seattle is bracing for a heat wave this week. Highs on Tuesday will reach at least 88 degrees. The blistering heat could persist into Thursday. Communities near the Cascades and across the South Sound could wind up in the mid 90s!

Scorching weather develops in Seattle starting on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Yesterday, Sea-Tac reached 90 degrees. Thankfully, we’ll get a break from the heat today. This afternoon, highs will land in the mid to upper 70s for many under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to a ridge of high pressure creating what’s called a ‘thermal trough’ near the surface, temperatures will spike on Tuesday to the upper 80s.



When it comes to fire danger, a Red Flag Warning is posted for much of Eastern Washington from 1-11 p.m. today due to gusts to 40 mph coupled with low relative humidity levels. Here on the west side of the state, the risk of fires will be heightened between Tuesday and Thursday.

Sizzling, scorching weather is predicted in Seattle between Tuesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is posted for Puget Sound on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll let you know if it gets extended to Thursday as well.

A Heat Advisory is posted from noon Tuesday to 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler weather returns to the region next weekend.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan



Here are important safety reminders with the upcoming heat:



* Stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen.

* Don't walk your dogs in the hottest hours of the day. Try to do a walk in the evening or morning when the pavement isn't too hot for their paws.

* Never leave people or pets in a car in this type of weather. It could easily be deadly.

* If you're cooling off along the water, remember to always wear a life vest. Water temperatures remain cold year-round in Western Washington. Cold water shock is a real threat. Even strong swimmers can succumb.

* Check on the beloved seniors in your life to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool.

* If you don't have A/C at home, consider heading into a building with A/C at times in the coming days to give your system a break. This could include a mall, movie theater or library.

* Be extra vigilant to avoid starting fires.

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and Meteorologist Abby Acone.

