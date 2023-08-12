Heating into the upper 80s and low 90s for Western WA

What a beautiful Saturday with highs in the low 80s around Puget Sound. Normal for this time of year is 78.

Temperatures warm even more Sunday with highs landing in the upper 80s. We'll stay in the hot zone through most of the next week, but by the weekend Saturday cools to 76.

As high pressure holds strong just offshore the forecast outlook for heat risk around Western WA jumps to moderate to major. This means we'll see dangerously hot conditions increasing the risk for those who suffer from heat related illnesses. Make sure to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, and don't forget to check in on relatives and neighbors during this time.

Starting Sunday, a "Heat Advisory" goes into effect 11am through early Monday for Western WA. Then, an "Excessive Heat Warning" goes into effect for most all of Western and Eastern WA through Thursday.

Western WA highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. And communities to the east potentially could see the heat peak near 105. This raises concerns for extreme fire danger. Relative humidity drops to less than 20% during this time. This is a recipe for active fire behavior. Please know your surrounding as our grounds are very tinder dry.

Here's a peek at high temps from the Coast to Central WA Sunday. You'll find the hottest spots west of the Cascades from the NW WA Coast inland to Shelton south to the Oregon border.

The normal seasonal high for the next couple of weeks sits between 78 - 77 and by September 1st the average drops to 75.

Expect 10 - 14 degrees above average for the next several days.

By next Friday we'll see a pattern shift with highs finally cooling into the 70s through the weekend and beyond. Stay cool!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

