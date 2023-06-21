Seattle weather: 'June gloom' for the first day of summer

Happy summer solstice! Our classic "June gloom" is in full force this morning, but plentiful sunshine is on tap for the afternoon. Highs stay in the 70s all week.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm by ten degrees or warmer from yesterday, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s! Enjoy the beautiful blue skies later today.

Tomorrow and Friday will be hotter as temps nudge closer to 80 degrees. While the day will start cloudy and murky for the coast, much of Puget Sound will enjoy sunshine from beginning to end.

There are all sorts of fun events happening this weekend in the area! It's pride weekend in Seattle; the weather should be somewhat cloudy for the parade on Sunday. Saturday through Monday will begin gray, but the clouds will be followed by an abundance of blue skies in the afternoons.

Hope you enjoy the sunshine this afternoon!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

