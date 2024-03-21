Seattle weather: Light showers the next three days

The next three days look more dry than wet in Western Washington as a few rounds of light showers move through the area.

Wednesday proved to be significantly cooler, with a 13 degree drop from our high temperature on Tuesday in Seattle.

Auto Month Almanac Temps and Precip (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system off the coast of Oregon will continue to spin light showers into Western Washington the next three days. The heaviest showers will arrive late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Thursday will bring showers and sunbreaks, with highs in the mid 50s. This is very typical weather for mid-March.

Regional Highs Today (FOX 13 Seattle)

As temps cool in the lowlands, snow levels will drop this weekend down to 3,000 to 3,500 feet. That will mean some minor snow accumulation over the mountain passes and at the Cascade ski resorts.

Snow Level Forecast (FOX 13 Seattle)

Two to four inches of snow is expected through Sunday night over the passes.

Futurecast snow totals

Temps will remain slightly below average through the middle of next week, with the best chance for heavier rain arriving Wednesday.