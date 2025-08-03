Mainly cloudy weather for Seattle this week

We're forecasting a three-day stretch of mostly cloudy weather. While there could be late afternoon sunbreaks in the coming days, the days will overall trend cloudier vs sunnier.

A few sunbreaks may be seen over the skies of Seattle later this evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seafair weekend is wrapping up dry albeit mainly gray. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s for most. That's roughly the temperature range we expect for this upcoming week.

Highs will land in the mid 70s for most communities in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Over the last couple of days, we've had minimal amounts of wildfire smoke in our atmosphere, but less haze is forecast today due to a slight increase in the westerly/northwesterly winds.

We're still closely watching the Bear Gulch fire that's burned more than 4,700 acres and was 6% contained as of earlier this morning. In general, we expect good to moderate air quality today around Puget Sound.

The mornings this week will be rather murky, so keep a sweatshirt or puffy jacket nearby if you run chilly. The afternoons will be pleasant. Showers are a possibility on Wednesday and Thursday. Hotter and drier weather will return for next weekend.

Damp weather is a possibility in Seattle on Wednesday and/or Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

