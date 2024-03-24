Mild sunshine Sunday for Western Washington

Get ready for a gorgeous afternoon around Western Washington! Clouds will ultimately clear for brilliant blue skies and sunshine.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We can't rule out a stray shower, but this would be the exception rather than the rule.

When it comes to the mountains, there might be a trace of snow for the passes late tonight to early Monday. Minor accumulations are also possible Monday night to Tuesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday could offer more snow for the Cascades and Olympics, but the exact timing, temperatures and snow amounts are still fluid.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few sunbreaks. Highs will max out in the low 50s. Hit-or-miss light showers are a possibility. Tuesday will be very similar, but there's a better chance for glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be wetter. It may be breezy in some areas.

If you're lucky enough to go to the Mariners home opener on Thursday, bring a warm rain jacket – just in case showers develop. Stick with us because this forecast could change!

Drier weather potentially takes hold on Saturday.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone