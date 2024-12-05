Seattle weather: Milder temperatures and less fog overnight into Friday

A beautiful sunset this evening after a much milder afternoon with less fog and more sunshine.

Highs today were back to above seasonal average, peaking in the mid to low 50s.

Lows tonight will be much milder, upper 30s to low 40s, as a weak system moves through the region, bringing more cloud cover and less overnight fog.

Temperatures on Friday will be mild again as increased southwest flow helps to keep conditions milder. Rain returns later Friday evening.

Skiers and snowboarders will be happy to hear that by the end of the week, there will be more snow on the slopes. We will see snow levels start to drop throughout the day Saturday, but better snow accumulation is expected Sunday. Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass could see up to 8" of new snow!

Skies will remain dry through Friday evening, but by the weekend rain showers will return. A wet start to Saturday with increasing wind and showers will continue through Sunday. A dry break returns Monday through Tuesday.

