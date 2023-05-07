Monday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm

Monday is looking quit lovely! Temperatures will return in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies (plenty of sunshine). We'll just be on the lookout for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Here is a look at our your forecast:

Thunderstorm chances look likely in the highlighted area below:

Most of the thunderstorm chances will take place across the Cascades. Here is a breakdown of the rain/thunderstorm chances throughout the day with our FuterCast:

You can see how the storm chances pop in the late afternoon (especially in the Cascades).

Now, the BIG story this week will be the temperatures! We're about to dry out and heat up in the 7-day forecast. High pressure will strengthen and make a big return this weekend. Check out the temperature trend:

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!