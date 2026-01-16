Man sentenced to life in prison for 1994 Renton murder

The Brief A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murders of a Renton mother and her young son. DNA evidence linked Jerome Frank Jones to the decades-old cold case while he was already serving time for another murder. Jones’ attorneys say he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the conviction.



It's taken more than 30 years for the loved ones of a young mother and her toddler to see their killer brought to justice.

Jerome Frank Jones was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murders of 23-year-old Stacy Ann Falcon-Dewey and her 3-year-old son, Jacob, in 1994.

Jerome Frank Jones

Jones, 55, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder late last year.

The bodies of Falcon-Dewey and Jacob were found on a dead-end road in south Renton on Oct. 28, 1994.

Stacy Ann Falcon-Dewey and Jacob

"After over 30 years, justice has finally been served for Stacy, Jacob, and their family," said Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt. "Over the years, 50 different detectives have worked tirelessly to reach this moment. We hope the Falcon and Dewey families find some comfort in knowing we never gave up."

Jones was already serving a sentence for a 1995 murder in California when DNA evidence connected him to the cold case.

Defense attorneys for Jones said he maintains his innocence, and they plan to appeal the conviction.

