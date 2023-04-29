Onshore flow returns sending cool and showery weather into Western WA

What a beautiful weekend across the PNW! Highs on Saturday went soaring into the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight look for passing clouds with lows near 50.

Clouds will continue to stream inland off the coast as onshore flow returns bringing us a pattern change.

Temperatures will cool 15–20 degrees, from Saturday's highs, into the upper 50s to low 60s. Brr!

We'll stay cool as we start a fresh month! May brings colder than average highs with a chance for showers.

Highs do rebound for the middle of the work week warming into the 60s and 70s again ahead of much cooler conditions next weekend! Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

