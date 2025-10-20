Seattle weather: Quiet start to the week with sunshine and clouds

After a stormy Sunday, Monday will be much quieter around the Puget Sound area with drier conditions.

Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the mix. High temperatures will make it close to 60 degrees, which is near average for this time of year.

Monday marks the anniversary of the wettest day in Seattle's history. A remarkable 5.02 inches fell on October 20, 2003, smashing the old record of 3.41 inches as an atmospheric river stalled over the area. The heaviest rain fell in the central and south Puget Sound, with Shelton accumulating over seven inches!

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. It will be mainly dry and partly cloudy for the game.

Tuesday will be the nicest day of next week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

The next round of rain showers arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday. Accumulations will be light.

Friday and Saturday will bring gusty wind and heavier rainfall. Showers could linger through Sunday. We will likely be seeing lowering snow levels as well, down to about 4,000 feet. Stay tuned as we get closer.

