The Brief While nothing extreme is on the horizon, increased chances for localized weather impacts from high winds, thunderstorms or snow are possible. Lots of falling leaves from stronger winds at this time of year can clog storm drains and create messy driving conditions. Mountain living and driving may be impacted by snowfall as wet weather pops up around the region.



Get ready for slightly stormy weather in Seattle on Sunday. It'll be quite a mixed bag, featuring gusty conditions, occasional downpours and isolated thunderstorms. See below for the details.

Get ready for noticeably wetter and windier weather in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Western Washington winds

With wind gusts reaching 20-35 mph (even some cases of 40 mph or greater - especially for the Northwest Interior, the South Sound and the coast), there could be a lot of downed leaves today. These leaves could clog storm drains.

Should heavy downpours develop over these clogged drains, there could be localized street flooding.



Under the strongest gusts, even some tree branches could be damaged. Should this happen, we can't rule out spotty power outages as a result.

There is a small chance there could be higher impacts from the winds, but impacts will likely be minor for most.

We're forecasting rainy and gusty weather on Sunday in Seattle with a few thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain chances across Puget Sound region

Pockets of downpours are expected. Hydroplaning is a possibility. Driving around the region could be messy and slick under these circumstances.

Scattered rain and windy weather will continue in the Seattle area on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms possible

Lightning could develop in western Washington today along with small hail.



There's also a tiny chance for a waterspout (a weak tornado over water) or a landspout (a weak tornado on land). Landspouts don't form in the same way as many tornadoes, so it's very difficult to detect on radar and give advance notice. Landspouts and waterspouts are usually weak and brief anyways.

Local perspective:

This type of risk is somewhat common this time of year. I don't want to hype up the waterspout/landspout risk since the chance is low.

Mountain snow on the horizon

We're forecasting snow for the North Cascades through tonight. Mount Baker and Washington Pass could get 4-8 inches of snow. There might be a rain/snow mix at Stevens and White Passes, but I don't expect snow accumulations there. Just rain is forecast at Snoqualmie Pass.

While rainy weather is expected in Seattle, snow is forecast on Sunday in the North Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds, storms and rain gradually settle tonight.



For Monday night football (Go Hawks!), we're forecasting mostly dry weather with just a small chance for a shower. Drier weather will follow on Tuesday.



By late Thursday, heavier rain could return. Friday and Saturday are looking soggy and dark with spotty thunderstorms as well.

Slightly stormy weather is predicted in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

