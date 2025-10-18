Seattle weather: Cloudy, rainy and gusty forecast this weekend

Buckle up for a gray, damp and breezy afternoon and evening in Seattle. Tomorrow will be windier as scattered downpours continue in Puget Sound. Sunday's weather could even include isolated thunderstorms and small hail. Accumulating snow is also forecast in the North Cascades tonight through Sunday evening.



After a dry start to the day, increasing rain is on tap for Saturday afternoon and evening. At times this weekend, driving in the wet weather could be challenging with slick roads and lowered visibility.

Highs in Seattle will reach the mid 50s on Saturday afternoon as cloudy, damp weather is on tap. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Later tonight, winds will pick up in the usual areas (e.g. the North Coast, Admiralty Inlet, Strait and Northwest Interior). By tomorrow morning, winds become more widespread around Western Washington. Sunday, there could be spotty gusts to 40 mph for some in Puget Sound. In a few cases, there could be gusts exceeding 40 mph in the typical areas (mentioned above). However, gusts will mostly range between 20-35 mph, meaning: we only expect minor impacts if at all. As a result, there are no official wind alerts in effect right now. Stay tuned in case this forecast changes!



With the winds expected tomorrow, a lot of the beautiful fall foliage leaves will be blown off trees. Not only will this create a lot of yard work to do by Monday morning, leaves could clog storm drains. Should locally heavy downpours develop over clogged storm drains, there could be hyper-localized street runoff and flooding.

Get ready for noticeably wetter and windier weather in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There could be a few lightning strikes on Sunday along with pockets of small hail.



Over the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory runs from 11 tonight to 11 p.m. on Sunday for snow of four to eight inches above 4,000 feet in elevation. Be extremely cautious in these areas if you're traveling over the higher terrain.



While we can't rule out a rain/snow mix at White Pass by Sunday night — and possibly at Stevens Pass as well — no snow accumulations are expected there. Precipitation in these areas will primarily be rain. At Snoqualmie Pass, only rain is expected in the coming days.

While rainy weather is expected in Seattle, snow is forecast on Sunday in the North Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Things dry out for the Hawks on Monday! Tuesday will be dry as well. A few showers could brush through Western Washington Wednesday, but significantly heavier rain could follow due to an atmospheric river on Thursday. Exceptionally drenching rain could be ongoing on Friday. There could be impacts from the rain, especially when it comes to difficult driving in slippery conditions. Stick with us as we get closer to this weather event!

Significantly rainier weather could impact the Seattle area next Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

