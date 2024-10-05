Seattle weather: 70-degree day to make a semi-rare October appearance

The greater Seattle area could enjoy temperatures in the low 70s on Monday! Otherwise, we’re forecasting beautiful, dry weather this weekend around Western Washington.

Highs in Seattle on Saturday will reach the mid 60s under partly sunny skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sea-Tac Airport averages two days with temperatures of at least 70 degrees during the month of October. The average last 70-degree day every year is October 8. Given that this type of warmth is somewhat uncommon for this time of year, make sure to get outside and soak up the pleasant weather!



This afternoon, temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 60s for most backyards in Western Washington. Some neighborhoods (especially near Oregon) will enjoy plentiful sunshine today while others experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies (especially near Canada). I can’t rule out an isolated shower near the Canadian border or over the North Coast, but most areas should be shower-free today.

Get ready for mild, pleasant weather in Seattle the next three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will be spectacular. Just like this morning, there may be spots of fog early in the day. That should ultimately clear for bountiful sunshine into the afternoon.



Mother Nature is serving up gorgeous weather for both the Huskies game today and the Seahawks game tomorrow!

The weather will be beautiful in Seattle for the Seahawks game on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers make a comeback Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will probably be dry with partly sunny skies. Once again, showers are a possibility on Friday.

Temperatures rise to the 60s and low 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful weekend! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We love forecasting the weather for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

