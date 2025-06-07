Seattle weather: Scorching weather ahead for western Washington

The Brief Western Washington is expecting its hottest temperatures of 2025 from Sunday to Monday, with Seattle highs reaching around 87 degrees on Sunday (potentially tying a record) and staying in the mid-80s on Monday. A Heat Advisory is in effect, and South Sound and Cascade valleys could see temperatures in the low 90s.



We're forecasting the hottest temperatures of 2025 to arrive in western Washington on Sunday. Highs in Seattle could skyrocket to around 87 degrees on Sunday.

For Saturday, it'll still feel hot by this afternoon as highs lift to the low 80s in Seattle. You can plan on sunshine all day long.

Temperatures will land on either side of 80 on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If Sea-Tac hits 87 degrees on Sunday afternoon, it would tie the record for that date. Unfortunately, overnight lows could make for uncomfortable sleeping weather the next few nights. Our homes hang onto the heat much longer than the outside air. This sweltering weather could make sleeping difficult for those without air conditioning.

Sizzling sunshine and hot weather are in store for Seattle over the next three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Temperatures stay scorching on Monday, but highs cool only slightly to the mid 80s in Seattle.



The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. The South Sound and the Cascade valleys (e.g. North Bend) could be the hottest with highs at least in the low 90s.

A Heat Advisory is posted for the I-5 corridor and the Seattle area on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here are important safety reminders for the upcoming heat:

Stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen.

Don't walk your dogs in the hottest hours of the day. Try to do a walk in the evening or morning when the pavement isn't too hot for their paws.

Never leave people or pets in a car in this type of weather. It could easily be deadly.

If you're cooling off along the water, remember to always wear a life vest. Water temperatures remain cold year-round in Western Washington. Cold water shock is a real threat. Even strong swimmers can succumb.

Check on the beloved seniors in your life to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool.

If you don't have A/C at home, consider heading into a building with A/C at times in the coming days to give your system a break. This could include a mall, movie theater or library (if it's open).

Be extra vigilant to avoid starting fires.

Hotter-than-normal weather can be expected in Seattle through Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures cool dramatically by the end of the workweek. Even by Tuesday or Wednesday, we'll experience marked relief from the heat we'll endure this weekend.



Take good care! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone and the National Weather Service.

